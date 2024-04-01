NHL Morning Skate for April 1

* Six of the League's top 10 clubs will be on the ice Monday, including two meeting on Sportsnet and TVA Sports when the Maple Leafs try to clinch a playoff spot while facing the Panthers in what is currently a First Round preview (and a 2023 playoff rematch).

* Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov have shared time as leaders in the Art Ross Trophy race for 129 consecutive days, but Connor McDavid’s brief reign (approximately 30 minutes) as the frontrunner during games on Saturday has added another layer to the battle with all three in action Monday, including McDavid and the Oilers on ESPN+ and Hulu.

* It's another pivotal night in the Eastern Conference playoff race as the two Wild Card teams – Tampa Bay (vs. DET) and Philadelphia (vs. NYI) – match up against the first two teams outside the bracket.

* Dakota Joshua scored twice in his second game after a six-week absence – including a late game-winner after a multi-goal Ducks rally – while Arturs Silovs won his first NHL appearance in more than a year to help Vancouver become the sixth club to hit the 100-point mark this season. The Canucks are one of seven clubs separated by five points or less in a jam-packed Presidents’ Trophy race.

QUICK CLICKS

* Pavel Zacha thriving at center for Bruins after retirements of Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

* Jeff Skinner gets video message from ‘Emily in Paris’ star before 1,000th NHL game

* Ivan Fedotov joins Flyers after KHL contract is terminated

* NHL Buzz: Akil Thomas recalled by Kings, could make debut on Monday

* #NHLStats: Live Updates for Monday, April 1

MAPLE LEAFS LOOK TO CLINCH ON NATIONAL TELECAST MONDAY

An eight-game Monday will feature multiple national broadcasts, including the Panthers (47-22-5, 99 points) visiting the Maple Leafs (42-22-9, 93 points) on Sportsnet and TVA Sports as well as the Blues (39-31-4, 82 points) welcoming the Oilers (45-23-4, 94 points) on ESPN+ and Hulu.

* Florida will have the opportunity to re-take top spot in the Atlantic Division and reach the 100-point mark for the third time in franchise history, while Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs look to clinch a playoff spot.

* The contest between the Panthers and Maple Leafs could be a First Round playoff preview, which would mark the second meeting in as many years between the clubs after the Wild Card Panthers eliminated the Maple Leafs in five games in the 2023 Second Round. The only team Florida has faced in consecutive playoff years is state rival Tampa Bay (2021 & 2022).

* After a turnaround among the best in NHL history, Connor McDavid will try to help his Oilers inch closer to a playoff spot – and continue to gain ground in the Art Ross Trophy race – when they clash with the Blues, who will try to narrow the gap on the Kings (38-24-11, 87 points). Los Angeles sits in the second Wild Card spot, but St. Louis could move within three points with a win and regulation loss by the Kings.

* The Eastern Conference Wild Card race will also be a focus Monday as the Lightning, current holders of the first Wild Card spot, try to put themselves in position to climb the standings later in the week. A regulation loss by Toronto on Monday paired with a Tampa Bay win would give the Lightning a shot at moving into third place in the Atlantic Division when the clubs meet Wednesday in yet another 2023 playoff rematch on national television.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES MORE NOTEWORTHY TELECASTS

More notable stats to look forward to through this week’s national telecasts include:

Wednesday, April 3: Devils at Rangers (7 p.m. ET on TNT, Max)

* A rematch of the 2023 First Round will see the Devils face off against the Rangers, who continue to push toward a conference title. Entering the week, Artemi Panarin needs one point to surpass Mark Messier (1991-92) for sole possession of the third most in a season by a Rangers player and two to tie Jean Ratelle (1971-72) for second behind franchise record holder Jaromir Jagr (123 in 2005-06).

Wednesday, April 3: Oilers at Stars (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Max, SN360)

* Connor McDavid and the Oilers will face Jamie Benn and the Stars in a contest that features two clubs ousted by the eventual Stanley Cup champion in the past two Western Conference Final series – Edmonton lost to Colorado in 2022 and Dallas to Vegas in 2023. McDavid enters the week needing four assists to become the fourth player in League history with 100-plus in a campaign and can become the first player in more than 20 years to win the Art Ross Trophy after trailing the leader by more than 20 points at any point in the season. Across the ice, Benn and the Stars are on pace for 112 standings points, which would match the second-highest total in franchise history – the club had 114 points in 1998-99 en route to winning their only Stanley Cup.

Saturday, April 6: Panthers at Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+)

* The Panthers and Bruins – the top two teams in the Atlantic Division – are among a group of seven teams separated by five points atop the NHL standings. This is the fourth time in a conference-based season that the Presidents’ Trophy race includes that many clubs separated by such a narrow margin 90% of the way through (also 2014-15, 2006-07 & 2003-04).

Saturday, April 6: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (7 p.m. ET on SN, CBC, TVAS)

* The 846th all-time matchup between the Maple Leafs and Canadians (including playoffs) will be featured during a four-game Hockey Night in Canada slate. NHL goals leader Auston Matthews (60-35—95) already has the third most career goals against Montreal among active players (26 in 33 GP) as he and teammate William Nylander (40-55—95) track down 100-point seasons.