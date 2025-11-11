NHL debuts new marketing spot 'Day in the Life'

Bedard, Celebrini, Marner among those offering glimpse into daily routines

A 'Day in the Life looks a little different when you play in the NHL

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The NHL's newest marketing promotion, "Day in the Life," debuted Tuesday.

The 30-second advertisement features San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard.

The spot features the players going through various parts of their day, continuing the League's marketing theme showcasing the top NHL players away from the ice.

It opens with Celebrini waking up, washing his face and brushing his teeth and saying, "This is a day in the life of an NHL player."

It goes to Kempe starting his day at 7 a.m. with a light workout and then to Hellebuyck meditating with an 11 a.m. timestamp.

At 2 p.m., Marner goes into his closet and grabs his work clothes, which is his Golden Knights sweater, for a fit check. Then we see Suzuki at 3 p.m. relaxing on the couch for what he calls "a vibe."

At 4 p.m., Hedman is leaving to go for a game against the Florida Panthers, which he calls "so intense, but lowkey fun." At 5 p.m., Knies is sitting on a chair and writing out some of what he calls "gratitudes" for "good karma."

Finally, the spot ends with Bedard at 10 p.m. eating some soft serve ice cream with sprinkles for "a nice little treat," he says, and the words, "the next golden era is now" on the screen.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Legault out 3-4 months for Hurricanes after hand surgery

Ducks have ‘bought into it’ under Quenneville, off to fast start

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

United States having 'good problems' filling Olympic roster, GM Guerin says

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Carlsson, Ducks face Avalanche looking for 8th straight win

NHL Global Fan Tour presented by Mercedes to continue trek around world in Stockholm

Marchand extends goal streak to 5, Panthers edge Golden Knights

McDavid scores twice in 3rd, Oilers rally late to defeat Blue Jackets in OT

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 speech highlights

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Burns loving life on, off ice with Avalanche in 22nd NHL season

Barzal, Islanders recover to top Devils in OT, hand them 1st home loss

Fitzpatrick talks blind hockey ahead of NHL Veterans Appreciation Night with NHL.com

Oilers' lack of net-front presence among reasons for slow start

Bergeron, Brind'Amour among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame in 2026