NHL debuts new marketing spot 'Day in the Life'

The NHL's newest marketing promotion, "Day in the Life," debuted Tuesday.

The 30-second advertisement features San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard.

The spot features the players going through various parts of their day, continuing the League's marketing theme showcasing the top NHL players away from the ice.

It opens with Celebrini waking up, washing his face and brushing his teeth and saying, "This is a day in the life of an NHL player."

It goes to Kempe starting his day at 7 a.m. with a light workout and then to Hellebuyck meditating with an 11 a.m. timestamp.

At 2 p.m., Marner goes into his closet and grabs his work clothes, which is his Golden Knights sweater, for a fit check. Then we see Suzuki at 3 p.m. relaxing on the couch for what he calls "a vibe."

At 4 p.m., Hedman is leaving to go for a game against the Florida Panthers, which he calls "so intense, but lowkey fun." At 5 p.m., Knies is sitting on a chair and writing out some of what he calls "gratitudes" for "good karma."

Finally, the spot ends with Bedard at 10 p.m. eating some soft serve ice cream with sprinkles for "a nice little treat," he says, and the words, "the next golden era is now" on the screen.