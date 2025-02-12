NHL celebrates dynamic generation of stars in 'Tricky' brand commercial

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) today unveiled "Tricky," the latest installment of this season's "The Next Golden Era is Now" brand campaign, following previously released spots “Gen Z” and “Tipping.” Created in partnership with creative agency, Highdive, the spot celebrates the extraordinary skill and creativity that have become hallmarks of today's NHL, and features some of the League's most dynamic players engaging in good-natured competition over who can score the most spectacular goals. The ad will make its national television debut during tonight’s 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and Sweden at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and Sportsnet.
In the commercial, NHL stars Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Auston Matthews and William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) and Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) offer some playful criticism of each other’s trick shots. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier makes a memorable cameo at the end, waxing nostalgic with the ad’s closing line, "In my day, backhands were cool."