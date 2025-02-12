NHL celebrates dynamic generation of stars in 'Tricky' brand commercial

The spot is elevated by the music track's lyrics, beat and bravado, which pairs perfectly with the one-upmanship and highlight reel goals featured in the ad.

"It’s an exciting time to be a hockey fan,” said Casey Hall, NHL Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation. “Every night, players exhibit skills and creativity that entertain viewers and push the boundaries of what's possible on ice… and it keeps getting better. This spot captures the remarkable talent of today’s NHL players, and importantly presents it with some personality and fun that promotes players in a relatable way."

Chad Broude, Chief Creative Officer at Highdive, shared his perspective on the creative approach: "We wanted to showcase how the modern game has evolved while keeping the spirit of competition alive. The spot plays with the friendly rivalry between players as they attempt to outdo each other with increasingly impressive moves. It's this combination of skill and personality that makes today's NHL so exciting to watch."

This season’s brand campaign, which has received accolades from fans and the media, has brought a fresh and light-hearted tone to how the NHL and its players are marketing the game, promoting stars and broadening the sport's growing appeal to new audiences.

