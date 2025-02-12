NHL celebrates dynamic generation of stars in 'Tricky' brand commercial

New spot in 'The Next Golden Era is Now' campaign latest showcase of players' skills, personalities

tricky_021125
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) today unveiled "Tricky," the latest installment of this season's "The Next Golden Era is Now" brand campaign, following previously released spots “Gen Z” and “Tipping.” Created in partnership with creative agency, Highdive, the spot celebrates the extraordinary skill and creativity that have become hallmarks of today's NHL, and features some of the League's most dynamic players engaging in good-natured competition over who can score the most spectacular goals. The ad will make its national television debut during tonight’s 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and Sweden at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and Sportsnet.

In the commercial, NHL stars Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Auston Matthews and William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators) and Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) offer some playful criticism of each other’s trick shots. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier makes a memorable cameo at the end, waxing nostalgic with the ad’s closing line, "In my day, backhands were cool."

The spot is elevated by the music track's lyrics, beat and bravado, which pairs perfectly with the one-upmanship and highlight reel goals featured in the ad.

"It’s an exciting time to be a hockey fan,” said Casey Hall, NHL Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation. “Every night, players exhibit skills and creativity that entertain viewers and push the boundaries of what's possible on ice… and it keeps getting better. This spot captures the remarkable talent of today’s NHL players, and importantly presents it with some personality and fun that promotes players in a relatable way."

Chad Broude, Chief Creative Officer at Highdive, shared his perspective on the creative approach: "We wanted to showcase how the modern game has evolved while keeping the spirit of competition alive. The spot plays with the friendly rivalry between players as they attempt to outdo each other with increasingly impressive moves. It's this combination of skill and personality that makes today's NHL so exciting to watch."

This season’s brand campaign, which has received accolades from fans and the media, has brought a fresh and light-hearted tone to how the NHL and its players are marketing the game, promoting stars and broadening the sport's growing appeal to new audiences.

