NHL Buzz: Hall likely for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Hall said he expects to play for the Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH) after missing one game with an upper-body injury, a 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The forward took line rushes with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato at practice Sunday and skated on his own the previous two days.

"I wouldn't say I'm 110 percent but definitely good enough to play and much better than I was even two days ago," Hall said. "I'm able to practice and play, so there's no reason why I can't play in a game.

"I don't put out timelines for injuries, but I know they've seen guys come back from my injury pretty quickly, so I was always thinking, take a game off and see if I can play here in Toronto. And I think I'll be able to do that."

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Hall was week to week after he was injured in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

"We thought we'd let him see how he feels today," Richardson said. "He did some battle stuff full practice and says it feels great, so unless something comes up tonight, he'll be ready to go."