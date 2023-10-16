Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Hall likely for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Mayfield day to day for Islanders; Blue Jackets goalie Merzlikins unavailable because of illness
© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Chicago Blackhawks
Taylor Hall said he expects to play for the Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH) after missing one game with an upper-body injury, a 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
The forward took line rushes with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato at practice Sunday and skated on his own the previous two days.
"I wouldn't say I'm 110 percent but definitely good enough to play and much better than I was even two days ago," Hall said. "I'm able to practice and play, so there's no reason why I can't play in a game.
"I don't put out timelines for injuries, but I know they've seen guys come back from my injury pretty quickly, so I was always thinking, take a game off and see if I can play here in Toronto. And I think I'll be able to do that."
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Hall was week to week after he was injured in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
"We thought we'd let him see how he feels today," Richardson said. "He did some battle stuff full practice and says it feels great, so unless something comes up tonight, he'll be ready to go."
New York Islanders
Scott Mayfield missed practice Monday and is day to day after blocking a Rasmus Dahlin shot off the left ankle in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
The 31-year-old defenseman remained in the game, playing the final 1:14.
"He's got some swelling, and there's maintenance there," Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."
Samuel Bolduc skated with Sebastian Aho, an expected defense pair if Mayfield is unavailable against the Arizona Coyotes at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). -- Stefen Rosner
Columbus Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins is recovering from an illness and will not be available for the Blue Jackets against the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH).
The goalie left after two periods of a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Spencer Martin will start against the Red Wings.
"He's feeling better today," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said Monday. "I can't believe this guy played the game, actually. He will be back this week.
"He did the morning skate. He was fine and then close to the game he started to feel weird and then he battled through for two periods. When we had the TV timeouts he came back to the bench and he was in pain. It happens."
Jet Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old has played one NHL game, making 46 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 4, 2023. -- Craig Merz
Tampa Bay Lightning
Steven Stamkos did not play for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday because of a lower-body injury.
The 33-year-old forward, who is day to day, was replaced by Alex Barre-Boulet. He had two goals and an assist in 18:11 of ice time for Tampa Bay in a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
The Lightning's next game is at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. They will then return home for games against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.