Latest News

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick faces Matthews, MacKinnon before home opener
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16
Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello
Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

20 games to be nationally televised this week
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken
Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

Color of Hockey: Former college goalie Cortes now enjoying career as artist
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

Dubois anticipating boos, 'special game' in return to Winnipeg with Kings
'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning
Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto
NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Lindholm, Flames ‘not quite there, yet’ on contract talks, GM says

NHL Buzz: Hall likely for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

Mayfield day to day for Islanders; Blue Jackets goalie Merzlikins unavailable because of illness

10-16 Buzz Taylor Hall CHI

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Hall said he expects to play for the Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH) after missing one game with an upper-body injury, a 3-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The forward took line rushes with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato at practice Sunday and skated on his own the previous two days.

"I wouldn't say I'm 110 percent but definitely good enough to play and much better than I was even two days ago," Hall said. "I'm able to practice and play, so there's no reason why I can't play in a game.

"I don't put out timelines for injuries, but I know they've seen guys come back from my injury pretty quickly, so I was always thinking, take a game off and see if I can play here in Toronto. And I think I'll be able to do that."

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Hall was week to week after he was injured in the second period of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

"We thought we'd let him see how he feels today," Richardson said. "He did some battle stuff full practice and says it feels great, so unless something comes up tonight, he'll be ready to go."

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield missed practice Monday and is day to day after blocking a Rasmus Dahlin shot off the left ankle in a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The 31-year-old defenseman remained in the game, playing the final 1:14.

"He's got some swelling, and there's maintenance there," Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Samuel Bolduc skated with Sebastian Aho, an expected defense pair if Mayfield is unavailable against the Arizona Coyotes at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN). -- Stefen Rosner

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins is recovering from an illness and will not be available for the Blue Jackets against the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH).

The goalie left after two periods of a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Spencer Martin will start against the Red Wings.

"He's feeling better today," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said Monday. "I can't believe this guy played the game, actually. He will be back this week.

"He did the morning skate. He was fine and then close to the game he started to feel weird and then he battled through for two periods. When we had the TV timeouts he came back to the bench and he was in pain. It happens."

Jet Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old has played one NHL game, making 46 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 4, 2023. -- Craig Merz

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos did not play for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday because of a lower-body injury.

The 33-year-old forward, who is day to day, was replaced by Alex Barre-Boulet. He had two goals and an assist in 18:11 of ice time for Tampa Bay in a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The Lightning's next game is at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. They will then return home for games against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.