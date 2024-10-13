NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek questionable for Wild with undisclosed injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek is questionable when the Wild visit the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI).

The forward left a 5-4 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday following an elbow by Adam Larsson at 7:07 of the second period. Minnesota coach John Hynes said he was unsure if Eriksson Ek would be available Sunday.

“I don’t have an update on him,” Hynes said after the loss. “I know he came back and then I didn’t hear anything. They basically tell you he’s kind of done for the game. … Those things happen in the games. ‘Ek’ is obviously a key guy for us in a lot of key situations … so, we’ll see where he’s at.”

Saturday was Eriksson Ek’s 500th NHL game (271 points; 123 goals, 148 assists). The 27-year-old has one goal in two games this season.

If Eriksson Ek is unavailable, forward Liam Ohgren could make his season debut. The 20-year-old, who was Minnesota's first-round pick (No. 19) at the 2022 NHL Draft, had one goal and one assist in four games with the Wild last season.

Dallas Stars

Matthew Dumba will not play when the Stars host the Kraken on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG).

The defenseman sustained a lower-body injury and missed the second and third periods of a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

"He's going to be evaluated on Monday, I think he's going to get some pictures taken,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “I would call him day to day now until I know what those things say."

Dumba, 30, is plus-2 in two games for the Stars while averaging 12:15 of ice time. He signed a two-year contract ($3.75 million average annual value) with Dallas on July 1. -- Taylor Baird

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers is day to day with a right leg injury, but the Canucks defenseman was expected to travel with them Sunday for a four-game road trip that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Myers left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday after stepping up along the right boards to make a hit on Joel Farabee in the Flyers zone 1:46 into the game. He was on the ice for several minutes while being attended to by the Canucks medical staff before being helped off the ice by teammates without putting weight on his right leg.

"We might have dodged a bullet," coach Rick Tocchet said after practice Saturday. "It looked worse. He was hurt, but I think talking to him today and after the game, we might have dodged a bullet. We'll see what happens on day to day here."

Vincent Desharnais, who was a healthy scratch Friday, took Myers' place at practice on the second defense pair with Carson Soucy. Desharnais signed a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent July 1 but was minus-2 in his Canucks debut, a 6-5 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. -- Kevin Woodley

Buffalo Sabres

JJ Peterka did not play for the Sabres in their 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday but could return when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

"Not ready yet," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said after the morning skate Saturday. "Obviously, he's going to get in a good skate, good workout. I would anticipate next game."

The forward has missed the past two games after sustaining a concussion in the first period against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 5. Peterka returned to practice Wednesday and has skated with his teammates each day since.

"I think almost back to normal," Peterka said Wednesday. "From the other day, just better and better."

Peterka has one assist in two games. He had a career-high 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games last season. -- Heather Engel