NHL Buzz: Celebrini of Sharks being evaluated for lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury and is still being evaluated.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, Celebrini had a goal and an assist in 17:35 of ice time in his NHL debut, a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Coach Ryan Warsofsky was unsure if the center would be available when the Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13).

"He's still being evaluated today, so I [can't] answer that question," Warsofsky said. -- Max Miller

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov sustained an apparent leg injury in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The center left game with 1:10 remaining in the third period after sliding into the boards during a fight for the puck with Senators forward Tim Stutzle. Barkov did not put weight on his right leg when he was helped off the ice and to the locker room.

After the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Barkov was "going to get looked at here tonight and probably tomorrow, as well."

The Panthers, who did not practice Friday, play at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B).

Barkov, who has one assist in two games this season, tied for the Panthers lead with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season to help Florida win the Cup.

Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin is day to day with an upper-body injury and will miss at least the next two games for the Avalanche.

The forward was injured in an 8-4 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. He finished the game minus-1 in 21:25 of ice time.

"He won't play tomorrow (Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets) [or] Monday (New York Islanders), for sure," coach Jared Bednar said, "and then he'll keep getting reevaluated and see where it goes."

Drouin finished fourth on the Avalanche with a career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 79 regular-season games last season and signed a one-year contract on July 1.

"Every guy that's missing makes the job more difficult, but it forces our team to dig in on the details and the commitment side of the game right away," Bednar said. "We said it going in, we have to expect that everyone that's in our lineup has to be on top of their game, not just be in a role but thrive in that role in order to have success. So that's a little bit of pressure right out of the gate."

Nikolai Kovalenko could take his spot on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Bednar said he will contemplate either recalling a forward from Colorado of the American Hockey League or utilizing a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen when the Avalanche host the Blue Jackets on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSOH). The team currently has eight defensemen rostered, with Oliver Kylington and John Ludvig available to play.

The Avalanche claimed goalieKaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The 28-year-old was 7-24-3 with a 3.64 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 37 games (33 starts) with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils last season.

"He's played well in places before, and he's free and we've got room," Bednar said. "So if we can push our goalies, like we don't know how it's going to play out, right? So we've seen better from our goalies than we've seen here recently, and if they can elevate their game, great. And if Kahkonen can come in and play well, great." -- Ryan Boulding

Philadelphia Flyers

Nick Seeler will miss the Flyers' regular-season opener at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP) and is day to day because of numbness in his right leg.

The defenseman was injured sliding to block a pass during a preseason game against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 1 and told NBC Sports Philadelphia the next day it hit the peroneal nerve, causing his leg to go numb. Seeler did not practice in Vancouver on Thursday or take part in the morning skate Friday, his seventh straight day off the ice.

"[Seeler] is a big hole for us, penalty killing, blocking shots, just our whole identity," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "So other guys have to pick it up, and [defenseman] Rasmus Ristolainen certainly is going to be one of them."

Erik Johnson will enter the lineup with Seeler out. Johnson skated alongside Ristolainen on the third pair in practice, but both are right-handed shots, as is Jamie Drysdale, who practiced alongside left-shot defenseman Egor Zamula.

"Where the [second and third] pairs are going to be, I'm not sure," Tortorella said. "As the game goes on, we'll figure that out.

The Flyers don't have any extra healthy defensemen but could recall one from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League before playing the second of back-to-back games at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. -- Kevin Woodley

Boston Bruins

Matthew Poitras could make his season debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN, SN).

The forward, who missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury, has not played a regular-season game since Jan. 25 after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

"He's very close, he's progressing the right way," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Friday. "I'm going to say he's a possibility [Saturday]. We've just got to see how he responds later today."

Poitras practiced on the third line on Friday with Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau. He had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 33 games last season.

"I'm really excited," Poitras said. "Hopefully I get in the lineup and get to play. It's been a long time since I played a game that's meaningful. The preseason games mean something, you want to try to get ready for the season, but now it really means something. I just want to get out there and play."

Detroit Red Wings

Jeff Petry will not play for the Red Wings against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET).

The defenseman left a 6-3 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday in the second period with an upper-body injury. Petry had one shot on goal in 9:34 of ice time.

"Jeff is unavailable for tomorrow but he will be in a day-to-day … we'll get through tomorrow and see if he's available for Monday (against the New York Rangers)," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after practice Friday.

Justin Holl will be recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League and enter the lineup on Saturday.