Buzz: Quinn expected back for Sabres against Senators

Buffalo Sabres

Jack Quinn is expected to return to the lineup for the Sabres when they host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN, RDS).

The forward returned to practice Tuesday, his first time skating with the team since he had surgery for a lower-body injury sustained Jan. 27. His left leg bent awkwardly as he fell into the boards following a hit in the third period from then-San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl.

"Jack Quinn, it looks like he's ready to go so I would expect to see him in the lineup," coach Don Granato said Wednesday. "He's effective in any situation because he's an intelligent player. He is one of our smartest players, has a feel for the game, for situations, for depth and reads and everything that comes with it. He's got a lot of hockey sense. And as far as how we'll use him tonight, it's always gauge in-game. We'll see what his energy level looks like, but he will probably get time in all of those (power play, penalty killing) situations, and we'll see how much time."

Quinn was a full participant at practice Tuesday and skated alongside usual linemates Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka.

It's the second long-term injury that has sidelined Quinn this season. He missed the first 32 games of the season after having surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in June. Quinn returned Dec. 19 and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 17 games this season.

"Never fun to be injured, so definitely happy to be back," Quinn said Tuesday. "Family, friends, all these guys in this room, they make it way easier than it would be without such good guys. Yeah, it's obviously tough, like I said, but these guys make it easier." -- Heather Engel

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs' morning skate Tuesday and is progressing in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, but the center did not play in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

"Mitch is no longer day to day from day to day, he's just day to day," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game. "He's progressing very well. Not available today but as far as his plan for the rest of the week, that will be determined tomorrow. I haven't got the full report on how it went today so his status for practice is undetermined right now but he's doing well."

The Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, MNMT) and visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Marner has missed the past eight games after sustaining the injury in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on March 7. He has 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 62 games this season.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov also skated prior to the morning skate Tuesday. He left 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with 3:29 remaining in the third period because of an undisclosed injury sustained while sliding across the net to attempt a save. He did not dress in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday and did not dress against the Devils.

"He hadn't skated in the last couple days, he wasn't going to play tonight regardless so today was a chance for him to work his way back into the mix and at this point based on how things went today, we are expecting him to be in practice tomorrow and take it from there," Keefe said. -- Dave McCarthy

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield had season-ending surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The defenseman last played in a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 22, when he has one shot on goal in 15:24 of ice time. He was placed on long-term injured reserve March 5 when Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said that Mayfield would be shut down for 4-6 weeks before a decision would be made regarding surgery.

Mayfield previously missed seven games with a lower-body injury from Oct. 17-30 and eight games with an upper-body injury from Dec. 13-29.

He has five assists in 41 games this season, averaging 18:46 of ice time per game. -- Stefen Rosner