NHL Buzz: Barkov, Forsling to return for Panthers against Bruins

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling will return to the lineup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Barkov, a center, missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on the road Sunday. Forsling, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an illness.

"He plays in all situations," Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Barkov.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is nearing a return from a lower-body injury, but will miss his seventh straight game. He has been cleared for a full skate, however, and should return soon.

"He is definitely day to day. He wants in," Maurice said. "We're going to be careful and are going to hold him (out) longer than he wants. He has to get through two or three practices with some bumping and grinding."

Barkov will play on the top line with Vladimir Tarasenko; Forsling will be with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the top defense pair.

The Panthers (46-20-5) are tied for first in the Atlantic Division with the Bruins. -- George Richards

Arizona Coyotes

Josh Doan has been promoted from Tucson of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut when the Coyotes host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH).

The 22-year-old forward, who is the son of franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, has 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 62 AHL games this season. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in 14 games with Tucson at the end of 2022-23 after beginning that season with Arizona State University.

Doan was a second-round pick (No. 37) by Arizona at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs morning skate Tuesday and is progressing in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, but the center will not play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TSN4, ESPN+, HULU).

"Mitch is no longer day to day from day to day; he's just day to day," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's progressing very well. Not available today but as far as his plan for the rest of the week, that will be determined tomorrow. I haven't got the full report on how it went today so his status for practice is undetermined right now but he's doing well."

Following their game against the Devils, the Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals on Thursday and visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Marner has missed the past seven games after sustaining the injury in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on March 7. He has 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 62 games this season.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov also skated prior to the morning skate. He left 6-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with 3:29 remaining in the third period because of an undisclosed injury sustained while sliding across the net to attempt a save. He did not dress in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday and will not dress against the Devils.

"He hadn't skated in the last couple days, he wasn't going to play tonight regardless so today was a chance for him to work his way back into the mix and at this point based on how things went today, we are expecting him to be in practice tomorrow and take it from there," Keefe said.

Defensemen Morgan Rielly and Joel Edmundson each did not participate in the morning skate because of undisclosed injuries. Keefe said Rielly is day to day and has not been ruled out against the Devils. Edmundson is "not available tonight and I wouldn't expect him this week," Keefe said. -- Dave McCarthy

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield had season-ending surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The defenseman last played in a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 22, when he has one shot on goal in 15:24 of ice time. He was placed on long-term injured reserve March 5 when Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said that Mayfield would be shut down for 4-6 weeks before a decision would be made regarding surgery.

Mayfield previously missed seven games with a lower-body injury from Oct. 17-30 and eight games with an upper-body injury from Dec. 13-29.

He has five assists in 41 games this season, averaging 18:46 of ice time per game. -- Stefen Rosner

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sam Poulin was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old forward, selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 21) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has one assist in three NHL games, each coming early last season. Poulin has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 36 AHL games this season.

It has not been announced if Poulin will make his season debut against the Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO).

"Honestly, I'm just so excited to be here," Poulin said. "It feels so good. I've come a long way to get here. It's just nice to know that my efforts were actually not for nothing."

Poulin took a leave of absence for personal reasons on Dec. 7, 2022, before returning to play for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on April 7, 2023.

"In the last year, I kind of learned who I was as a person," Poulin said. "I'll bring what I usually bring. It's a hockey game. It's hockey. The goal is to win."

In a corresponding move, forward Noel Acciari was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Acciari will be out longer-term, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

Forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Ryan Graves could each return Tuesday. Carter will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury; Graves will be available to play after being out the past two games for personal reasons. -- Wes Crosby