NHL Buzz: Stars defenseman Hakanpaa out for ‘the near future’

Dallas Stars

Defenseman Jani Hakanpää will be out for "the near future" because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on March 16.

The Stars (43-19-9), who are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division, visit the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW).

"He's shut down for the near future here," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said Friday. "He's having some tests done and things like that, so we'll see where that goes. But I don't see him having any availability in the immediate future."

Hakanpaa has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 64 games and averages 3:16 of short-handed ice time per game, second on the Stars.

Nils Lundkvist played for a second straight game when Dallas defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. The defenseman was minus-1 in 14:26 of ice time. He had missed the final 8:26 of a 5-2 win against Arizona on Wednesday after being hit in the face by a puck.

He had two assists Wednesday in his first game since March 8. Lundkvist had been scratched the previous four games. -- Taylor Baird

Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson returned to practice Saturday, two days after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center.

The rookie forward, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had to be helped off the ice at 15:46 of the second period after making knee-to-knee contact with Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic.

The Ducks (24-43-3) host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET BSSD, BSSC, BSSUN).

"Just sore," Carlsson said Saturday. "Nothing major, looked worse than it was, so it's good. Lucky."

Carlsson was in his third game back after missing eight with an upper-body injury. He also missed 10 games from Dec. 23-Jan. 13 with a knee injury and the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury sustained during training camp. He has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 43 games this season.

The Ducks have had their top six forwards of Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn in the same lineup just twice this season.

Zegras also practiced in full Saturday and will be a game-time decision Sunday. He has missed 30 games with a broken ankle.

"It will be nice to see what we can do with a full lineup," Carlsson said. -- Dan Arritt

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek missed his fifth straight game when the Wild lost to the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime on Saturday.

The forward left a 4-1 win against the Coyotes on March 12 during the third period with a lower-body injury. He practiced Friday, but his participation was limited after he had skated on his own prior to joining the team.

Minnesota coach John Hynes said defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower body) is progressing, but he did not play Saturday. He is a possibility to play against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the next game for the Wild.

Brodin left early in the third period of a 4-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday following a hit from Alex Killorn. He missed a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

"It looks like it should be fairly short order here with him," Hynes said Friday. "It's not something where you're looking at a long-term thing here. I think he’s got to let some time pass a little bit and get himself going. So, that's good news." -- Jessi Pierce