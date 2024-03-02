NHL Buzz: Lyubushkin to make Maple Leafs debut against Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Lyubushkin will make his Maple Leafs debut when they host the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, MSG).

The defenseman was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in a three-team trade. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Carolina Hurricanes received Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and the Maple Leafs received forward prospect Kirill Slepets from the Hurricanes.

"I'm super excited," Lyubushkin said Saturday. "It's easy to join this team for me because I know this organization, I know these guys. It's unbelievable. I'm not surprised. I was ready for this."

Lyubushkin will start on a pair with Morgan Rielly, who he primarily with when he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 31 games with Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

"Just seemed to complement each other well," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Lyubushkin at that time brought a lot to our team in terms of physicality, competitiveness, being hard to enter our zone and hard to be around our net, which was something we needed at the time and I think we still need it."

The 29-year-old right-shot defenseman has four assists and was minus-13 in 55 games with the Ducks this season.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren participated in the optional morning skate and is a game-time decision after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Mark Giordano will be out indefinitely because of a concussion.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok will return after missing 13 games with a broken knuckle and will play right wing on a line with left wing Bobby McMann and center John Tavares. -- Dave McCarthy

Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel will not return for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) but could play in their game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

The center will miss his 19th game on Saturday since sustaining a knee injury in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11. He took part in his first full contact practice on Friday.

"He's not going to play tonight but he's getting there," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday. "We'll target Monday in Columbus and if it's not Monday, then we're back home Thursday (against the Vancouver Canucks). So, he's going in the right direction."

Eichel rejoined the team Tuesday in a no-contact jersey and was back in a regular sweater at the morning skate in Boston, prior to a 5-4 loss on Thursday.

He is third on the Golden Knights with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 42 games this season. -- Heather Engel

Ottawa Senators

Goalies Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo will not be available for the Senators when they play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN1).

Forsberg made 25 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday but was injured in the game. Korpisalo is sick and will not dress.

Mads Sogaard, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday, will start Saturday. Leevi Merilainen was recalled Saturday and will be the backup.

Defenseman Max Guenette was also recalled from the AHL on Saturday and will play if Thomas Chabot is unable to. Senators coach Jacques Martin said Chabot will take warmups and be a game-time decision.