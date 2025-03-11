Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Hughes could return for Canucks on Wednesday
Hedman may be back for Lightning; Fox skates in noncontact jersey for Rangers; Shea week to week for Penguins
Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes practiced for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 1, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game when the Canucks host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP).
However, Hughes, who was wearing a non-contact jersey, has not ruled out against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
"I don't know about his status [for Wednesday], but it was a good day for him," Tocchet said. "He obviously did a little bit more than he has done. He looked pretty good but we didn't have contact drills and stuff like that, so it's hard to really evaluate that. But he felt really good (skating on his own) yesterday. So, we'll go from there."
Hughes was injured in a 6-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on March 1 and has skated on his own since then, but Tuesday was his first time on the ice with the full team.
Tocchet said he would normally like to get Hughes into a practice before possibly returning, but with two sets of back-to-back games this week (also Saturday and Sunday), that may not be possible.
"It's a hard one this time of year," Tocchet said. "If it's November-December, you'd like a guy to get a practice or two, but things change sometimes. This many games left (19) you've got to change a few protocols but obviously the safety of him is obviously number one."
Hughes missed six games and was out more than three weeks with an oblique injury before and after the 4 Nations Face-Off last month, which he was unable to participate in. The game in Seattle was his third back.
Hughes 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 50 games, which still leads Vancouver by 22 points and is third among NHL defensemen.
"The frustrating part for him is he wants to go all the time," Tocchet said. "I think he had a couple of really good days. He's got a smile on his face today so that's a good sign." -- Kevin Woodley
Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman could return for the Lightning against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+).
The defenseman missed a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. He practiced on Monday but did not participate in the morning skate Tuesday. Coach Jon Cooper said he would be on the ice for warmups.
Hedman played 2:57 in a 6-5 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. He left the game after his third shift of the first period and did not return.
He has 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 60 games this season. -- Kurt Dusterberg
New York Rangers
Adam Fox skated in a noncontact jersey for the first time since being sidelined with an upper-body injury but will miss his seventh straight game when the Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG).
The defenseman was placed on injured reserve on Feb. 26, one day after falling hard on his left shoulder in the third period of a 5-1 win against the New York Islanders.
Fox, who doesn't have a timeline for a return, was second on the Rangers and fifth among all NHL defensemen with 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 58 games this season at the time of the injury. He has not played since Feb. 25.
Fox averages a team-high 23:14 of ice time per game; the Rangers are 2-2-2 since his injury. -- Darrin Bauming
Pittsburgh Penguins
Ryan Shea is week to week with an upper-body injury.
The defenseman was absent from a full morning skate before the Penguins host the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS). Shea, who has five points (two goals, three assists) in 30 games this season, played a season-high 24:18 in a 3-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
Vladislav Kolyachonok replaced Shea on the top defense pair with Kris Letang on Tuesday. He has played three games since being claimed off waivers from the Utah Hockey Club on Feb. 9.
"We're trying to become more familiar with Vlad's game," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "We've liked what we've seen to this point in the games that he's played in. We really like his mobility, his skating, his ability to close on people in the defensive zone.
"I think Kris is a guy that could potentially be a great mentor for him."
Forward Tommy Novak, acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on March 5, also didn't skate Tuesday. He is day to day with a lower-body injury.
Connor Dewar could take Novak's place at second-line left wing next to center Evgeni Malkin in what would be his second game since being traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
Defenseman P.O Joseph remains week to week with an upper-body injury sustained March 1. -- Wes Crosby