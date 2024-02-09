NHL Buzz: Flames place Vladar on injured reserve, recall Wolf

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Calgary Flames

Dan Vladar was placed on injured reserve Friday with a lower-body injury.

The goalie dressed as the backup to Jacob Markstrom in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He has not played in the past five games since making 29 saves in a 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20.

Vladar is 7-7-2 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 16 games this season.

Dustin Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday; he is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .893 save percentage in five games (four starts) with the Flames this season.

Calgary next plays at the New York Islanders on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE).

Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari will be out indefinitely for the Penguins with a concussion.

The forward was helped off the ice at 4:15 of the second period Tuesday after taking an illegal check to the head from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was suspended three games.

Acciari did not travel for a two-game road trip beginning against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWIX, BSN, SNP, SNE, TVAS). He has four points (three goals, one assist) in 39 games this season, his first with Pittsburgh. -- Wes Crosby

St. Louis Blues

Kasperi Kapanen is likely to return to the lineup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+).

The forward has missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury sustained while blocking a shot in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 15.

Kapanen, who has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 42 games this season, has skated the past two practices on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours.

"I think he looks really good," Blues coach Drew Bannister said of Kapanen after practice Friday. "I think he's good to go here pretty soon. Obviously with a (day) game tomorrow, there isn't any skate, but from what I've seen over the last two skates, he looks ready to go."

Also, Calle Rosen will make his season debut on Saturday after the defenseman was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Thursday with defensemen Justin Faulk (lower body) and Scott Perunovich (lower body) each listed as week to week.

Rosen played in an NHL career-high 49 games last season and had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and led St. Louis with a plus-19 rating.

"If you look back at last year, it was a good year for me," Rosen said. "I know all the guys, all the coaches, staff and everything. It's good to come here and know everyone. I obviously feel confident in myself to how I can play. I'm looking forward to it." -- Lou Korac