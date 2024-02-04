NHL Buzz: Scheifele to return for Jets against Penguins

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele will return for the Jets when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3).

The forward has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury he sustained in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan 11. He leads Winnipeg with 42 points and is tied for third on the team in goals (14) with Cole Perfetti.

"All good now," Scheifele said after practice Sunday. "The (All-Star) break came at a good time, so it was nice to get some rest and be ready to rock come Tuesday."

The Jets have lost three straight games and went 2-3-1 without Scheifele.

"It's great to have him back because clearly we missed him," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said.

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock was activated off long-term injured reserve on Sunday and could play for the Islanders against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGN).

The defenseman has missed the past 24 games with a lower-body injury he sustained in a 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 7, when he took a Zach Werenski point shot off the right leg late in the second period.

Pulock, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in 25 games this season, was placed on injured reserve the next day, and on long-term injured reserve Dec. 30.

In a corresponding move, the Islanders transferred defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and forward Casey Cizikas from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, respectively.

Pulock and Cizikas practiced with the Islanders on Sunday; Bortuzzo is skating on his own. -- Stefen Rosner

Calgary Flames

Brayden Pachal was claimed off waivers by the Flames from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The defenseman has one goal in 17 games this season. He had two assists in 10 regular-season games and played in one Stanley Cup Playoff game last season.

"Brayden is a big (6-foot-2, 202 pounds), strong right-shot defensive defenseman who increases our team's physicality and will be an asset to our penalty kill," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said.

Pachal, who signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 20, 2019, has three points (one goal, two assists) in 29 regular-season games.

Calgary returns from the All-Star break at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE).

New Jersey Devils

Tomas Nosek practiced on Sunday for the first time since having surgery for a broken foot.

The forward hasn't played since Nov. 18, when he was injured in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers, but could return when the Devils host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, HULU, ESPN+).

"It feels really good just to be back on the ice with the boys," Nosek said after practice. "I'm back now and hopefully I'll be good to go."

Signed by New Jersey as a free agent on July 19, Nosek has no points in six games this season.

"We're getting a guy that's a good penalty killer, a good veteran player," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "… We know what he is, he is just a good two-way guy that can defend against anybody. Just has years of experience that can help our club. … I would anticipate he'd be close to being ready to play."

New York Rangers

Ryan Lindgren will return for the Rangers when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT).

The defenseman did not play in the Rangers' most recent game, a 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27. He left midway through the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights the previous day with an upper-body injury.

"He's ready to go," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday.

Lindgren has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 60 blocked shots while averaging 19:20 of ice time in 47 games this season.