NHL Buzz: Mayfield will miss Islanders' road trip with lower-body injury

Panthers forward Tkachuk day to day; Stankoven debuts with Stars

Scott Mayfield

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield is day to day with a lower-body injury and the defenseman will not travel with the Islanders for a two-game road trip beginning at the Dallas Stars on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW, NHLN).

The Islanders also visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

After playing the entirety of a 4-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Mayfield missed a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Mayfield, who signed a seven-year contract July 1, has only appeared in 41 out of the Islanders' 57 games. He also missed seven games with a lower-body injury and eight with an upper-body injury.

Sebastian Aho is expected to remain on a pair with Mike Reilly on Monday. -- Stefen Rosner

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk missed Florida's 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward is day to day. He took a hard hit from Andrei Svechnikov at 17:55 of the first of a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and played a few more shifts but did not return to the game after the period.

Tkachuk is second on the Panthers with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 57 games. The game Saturday was the first he missed this season. -- George Richards

Dallas Stars

Logan Stankoven had three shots on goal in 15:20 of ice time for the Stars in his NHL debut, a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday.

The 20-year-old forward skated on the third line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston in place of Tyler Seguin, who is out with a lower-body injury.

"It's been a whirlwind of a week, I guess," Stankoven told the Stars website after the morning skate. "Just really, really happy to be here and grateful for this opportunity."

A second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven's 57 points are tied for first in the American Hockey League, where he's tied for second in goals (24) in 47 games with Texas. He leads AHL rookies in goals, assists and points.

Stankoven was recalled prior to a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Feb. 20 but did not play. He was reassigned to the AHL before returning Saturday.

"[The AHL is] not an easy league to come into and I've had a great supporting cast," Stankoven said. "... I think just as the season's went on, I've been able to gain more and more confidence and just kind of learn as I go."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kane praises Bedard ahead of first game against Blackhawks

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin has big night for Flames with Deadline looming

NHL On Tap: Penguins need points on Hockey Day in America 

NHL Morning Skate for February 25

Kings overcome Gibson's 48 saves, defeat Ducks in shootout

Kaprizov’s 3 points help Wild ease past Kraken

Hanifin has 3 points, Flames defeat Oilers

Sherwood scores twice for Predators in win against Sharks 

Oettinger, Stars defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid 

P. Kane's return to Chicago with Red Wings 'will be pretty loud'

Kane's top 10 moments with Blackhawks 

Top United States-born player debated by NHL.com writers

Hurricanes fan says hockey helped her fight cancer

Canucks score twice late in 3rd, top Bruins in OT to end 4-game skid

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Bertuzzi scores hat trick, Maple Leafs edge Avalanche for 7th straight win

Panthers tie it late, defeat Capitals in OT