NHL Buzz: Mayfield will miss Islanders' road trip with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield is day to day with a lower-body injury and the defenseman will not travel with the Islanders for a two-game road trip beginning at the Dallas Stars on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW, NHLN).

The Islanders also visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

After playing the entirety of a 4-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Mayfield missed a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Mayfield, who signed a seven-year contract July 1, has only appeared in 41 out of the Islanders' 57 games. He also missed seven games with a lower-body injury and eight with an upper-body injury.

Sebastian Aho is expected to remain on a pair with Mike Reilly on Monday. -- Stefen Rosner

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk missed Florida's 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward is day to day. He took a hard hit from Andrei Svechnikov at 17:55 of the first of a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and played a few more shifts but did not return to the game after the period.

Tkachuk is second on the Panthers with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 57 games. The game Saturday was the first he missed this season. -- George Richards

Dallas Stars

Logan Stankoven had three shots on goal in 15:20 of ice time for the Stars in his NHL debut, a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday.

The 20-year-old forward skated on the third line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston in place of Tyler Seguin, who is out with a lower-body injury.

"It's been a whirlwind of a week, I guess," Stankoven told the Stars website after the morning skate. "Just really, really happy to be here and grateful for this opportunity."

A second-round pick (No. 47) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven's 57 points are tied for first in the American Hockey League, where he's tied for second in goals (24) in 47 games with Texas. He leads AHL rookies in goals, assists and points.

Stankoven was recalled prior to a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Feb. 20 but did not play. He was reassigned to the AHL before returning Saturday.

"[The AHL is] not an easy league to come into and I've had a great supporting cast," Stankoven said. "... I think just as the season's went on, I've been able to gain more and more confidence and just kind of learn as I go."