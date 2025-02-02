NHL Buzz: Hughes game-time decision for Canucks against Red Wings

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes did not practice on Saturday, and the Canucks' No. 1 defenseman will be a game-time decision against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNP, TVAS (JIP), FDSNDET), according to coach Rick Tocchet.

Hughes finished a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday but played only one shift in the final 5:30 and appeared to be in discomfort on the bench late in the game. He did not take part in a practice in Dallas on Saturday morning before the team flew back to Vancouver.

"Quinn is getting some stuff done,” Tocchet said Sunday. "It's going to be a game-time (decision) with him."

Hughes, who will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-20), won the Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman last season, and leads the Canucks and all NHL defensemen with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 47 games this season. The 25-year-old also leads Vancouver in ice time (25:18) and plus/minus (plus-15) and has 25 more points than the next leading scorer, forward Conor Garland (34 points).

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said forward Kiefer Sherwood, who has missed four games with a lower-body injury, will also be a game-time decision against the Red Wings.

The general manager expects all four of the players acquired in separate trades with the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday -- forwards Filip Chytil and Drew O'Connor, and defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Victor Mancini-- will be available to play Sunday.

“The expectation is that all four of them are coming in here later tonight, and it's a coach’s decision who he wants to play [on Sunday],” Allvin said. -- Kevin Woodley