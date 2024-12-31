NHL Buzz: Smith to return for Blackhawks in Winter Classic

Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin will return for the Avalanche against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3).

The forward has missed 16 games with an upper-body injury.

"He's feeling good too," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "I feel like the last little bit he's really been ramping up, looks good in practice. So, it's going to be nice to get him back. We've been without some of those top-six forwards for the whole season, I guess, and now we finally get him back. Should be a rested player, eager player, and we obviously know what he can provide to our team."

Drouin missed 16 games with a similar injury earlier this season; he played four games before his most recent injury.

"It's been a long year. Kind of play a couple games and get reinjured," he said. "The same kind of thing happened, and kind of redo the whole process of all the rehab and treatment. … It's very similar, very close to the same one I had to start the year in the first game."

Drouin has two goals and two assists in five games this season after having a career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 points) in 79 games last season. He'll play on the second line with Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton.

Forward Juuso Parssinen will make his Avalanche debut Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Forward Ivan Ivan (upper-body injury) won't play and is being evaluated. -- Ryan Boulding