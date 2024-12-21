NHL Buzz: Jones activated off injured reserve, could return for Blackhawks against Flames

Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones was activated from injured reserve Saturday and could play for the Blackhawks against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (4 p.m. ET; SN1, CHSN).

The defenseman practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his right foot Nov. 14. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 17 games this season and leads Chicago in ice time per game (25:43).

"I thought he looked good today," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said after practice. "Should be good to go, but we'll see tomorrow."

Jones was injured blocking a shot during a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken last month.

"Sometimes when you know, you know," Jones said of his injury. "I walked in [the locker room], it just had that kind of pain to it where it wasn't going away. I ended up playing the whole third because of adrenaline, you're not thinking about it, but after the game it was pretty bad."

Sorensen was named Blackhawks interim coach Dec. 5 after Luke Richardson was fired, and Jones said he has been learning Sorensen's system.

"I made sure to be in a lot of meetings right when the change happened to really make sure I wasn't missing anything and I didn't have any questions coming back or was messing something up," Jones said.

Chicago (12-19-2) has won three in a row for the first time since a five-game streak from Feb. 17-25, 2023. -- Tracey Myers