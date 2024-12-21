Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Jones activated off injured reserve, could return for Blackhawks against Flames
Duclair game-time decision for Islanders; Moser out 8-10 weeks for Lightning
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones was activated from injured reserve Saturday and could play for the Blackhawks against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (4 p.m. ET; SN1, CHSN).
The defenseman practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his right foot Nov. 14. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 17 games this season and leads Chicago in ice time per game (25:43).
"I thought he looked good today," Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said after practice. "Should be good to go, but we'll see tomorrow."
Jones was injured blocking a shot during a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken last month.
"Sometimes when you know, you know," Jones said of his injury. "I walked in [the locker room], it just had that kind of pain to it where it wasn't going away. I ended up playing the whole third because of adrenaline, you're not thinking about it, but after the game it was pretty bad."
Sorensen was named Blackhawks interim coach Dec. 5 after Luke Richardson was fired, and Jones said he has been learning Sorensen's system.
"I made sure to be in a lot of meetings right when the change happened to really make sure I wasn't missing anything and I didn't have any questions coming back or was messing something up," Jones said.
Chicago (12-19-2) has won three in a row for the first time since a five-game streak from Feb. 17-25, 2023. -- Tracey Myers
New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair is expected to be a game-time decision when the Islanders play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2).
The forward has missed 28 games because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 5-4 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19. He has been practicing and took line rushes at the morning skate before the Islanders lost 4-0 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Duclair has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season for New York (12-14-7), which has lost its past two and three of four.
"We'll see how he feels, but I honestly feel he's very, very close,” coach Patrick Roy said Thursday. “There's a big chance he plays in that game."
Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Dec. 3, because of a lower-body injury. Varlamov last played Nov. 29, making 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.
Mike Reilly skated before practice Thursday. The defenseman last played against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 1. He sustained a concussion during that game, and then needed a heart procedure. There is no timetable for him to return. -- Stefen Rosner
Tampa Bay Lightning
J.J. Moser is expected be out 8-10 weeks because of a lower-body injury.
The defenseman was injured during an 8-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 12. Moser was chasing a loose puck and fell, forcing Flames forward Nazem Kadri to jump over him. Kadri scored on the sequence.
Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday that Moser's status was week to week.
The 24-year-old has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) and is averaging 19:54 of ice time in 27 games. He has been paired with Lightning captain Victor Hedman for most of the season.
The Lightning host the Florida Panthers on Sunday. -- Corey Long
San Jose Sharks
Vitek Vanecek is expected to miss several weeks because of an upper-body injury the goalie sustained when he was hit in the head with a puck while sitting on the bench during the second period of the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.
"Terrible luck. Feel for the kid," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Wednesday. "We got a stick on a puck, and it goes flying into a bench and he takes one up high. It's unfortunate.
"He's going to be out here a little bit ... [a] couple weeks for sure."
Vanecek is 3-8-1 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts) this season. He missed six games earlier this season because of a different upper-body injury sustained Nov. 16.
Goalie Yaroslav Askarov was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
"It's an opportunity," Warsofsky said. "Unfortunate circumstances with Vitek going down, but it's an opportunity for him to play some games, probably consistently."
The 22-year-old is 1-0-1 with a .927 save percentage in two NHL games this season.
San Jose (11-19-5) visits the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA). -- Max Miller