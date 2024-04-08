NHL Buzz: Sergachev practices with Lightning in noncontact jersey

Tampa Bay Lightning

Mikhail Sergachev practiced in a noncontact jersey Monday for the first time since sustaining a leg injury during a game at the New York Rangers on Feb. 8.

The 25-year-old defenseman had surgery soon after to stabilize fractures in his left tibula and fibula but resumed skating March 18. He had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 34 games while averaging 22:33 of ice time, second on the Lightning behind defenseman Victor Hedman (24:49). He has 257 points (48 goals, 209 assists) in 475 regular-season games, and 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 98 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Sergachev, who is on long-term injured reserve, helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

The Lightning (43-27-7), who hold the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH).

Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen is in concussion protocol and did not play for the Avalanche in a 7-4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The forward left a 6-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in the second period with an upper-body injury following a hit from Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

"He worked out yesterday. He skated this morning on his own. He's out," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. "He's [in] concussion protocol. So, he's day to day, I would say."

Rantanen is tied for sixth in the NHL and ranks second on the Avalanche with 102 points (40 goals, 62 assists) in 77 games. He had played in 161 consecutive games.

Forward Miles Wood also didn't play for Colorado because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day.

Wood has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 72 games this season. -- Ryan Boulding

New Jersey Devils

Curtis Lazar could be out for the season because of an upper-body injury.

The forward sustained the injury on his third shift of the second period of a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. He had one shot and three hits in 6:38 of ice time against the Senators.

"He's not great," coach Travis Green said Sunday. "I don't know if we'll see Lazar for the rest of the regular season."

New Jersey (37-36-4) is six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with five games remaining. -- Mike G. Morreale

Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle is day to day with an upper-body injury and did not play in a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

The center was slow to get up after taking a hit from defenseman Niko Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday and did not play in a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Stutzle leads the Senators with 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 75 games this season. -- Callum Fraser