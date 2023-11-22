NHL, adidas reveal Winter Classic uniforms for Kraken, Golden Knights

NEW YORK / PORTLAND, ORE. – The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the uniforms the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will wear when they face off outdoors in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, in Seattle on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The game will be broadcast live at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET pm on TNT and B/R Sports on Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The NHL Winter Classic jerseys are available for purchase today at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores and at Kraken and Golden Knights team stores.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The NHL will announce additional details for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in the coming weeks. For the latest event information, visit NHL.com and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL.