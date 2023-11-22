Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Blue Jackets defenseman Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Winter Classic jerseys for Kraken, Golden Knights unveiled
McAvoy growing into complete leader for Bruins
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
'Road To NHL Winter Classic' returns to TNT on Dec. 13
Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Stars host Golden Knights in playoff rematch
Laine will return to Blue Jackets lineup against Blackhawks after 'embarrassing' healthy scratch
Pro tennis player Tiafoe puts Capitals to the test at practice
Harvey-Pinard out 8 weeks, Harris indefinitely for Canadiens with lower-body injuries
Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve debated
Hoglander fined maximum for actions in Canucks game
Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars
Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard
Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks

NHL, adidas reveal Winter Classic uniforms for Kraken, Golden Knights

Jerseys to be worn for outdoor game at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1 now available for purchase

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK / PORTLAND, ORE. – The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the uniforms the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will wear when they face off outdoors in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, in Seattle on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. The game will be broadcast live at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET pm on TNT and B/R Sports on Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

The NHL Winter Classic jerseys are available for purchase today at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics’ network of online stores and at Kraken and Golden Knights team stores.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The NHL will announce additional details for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in the coming weeks. For the latest event information, visit NHL.com and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL.