Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ WPG – 3:06 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Rangers
*
Type of Challenge:* Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Winnipeg

Explanation:
Video review determined Winnipeg’s Morgan Barron impaired Igor Shesterkin’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Dylan DeMelo’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

