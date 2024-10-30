Ovechkin scores twice, sparks Capitals to win against Rangers

Protas has goal, 2 assists in victory; Shesterkin makes 41 saves for New York

Rangers at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored two first-period goals in the Washington Capitals’ 5-3 win against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Ovechkin has 857 goals and is 38 from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history.

Aliaksei Protas had a goal and two assists, and Dylan Strome and Rasmus Sandin each had two assists each for the Capitals (6-2-0). Logan Thompson made 16 saves.

Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves for the Rangers (6-2-1), who had won their first four road games of the season to tie a team record. New York forward Artemi Panarin had his season-opening eight-game point streak end.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 at 3:23, scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Strome.

Will Cuylle tied it 1-1 at 4:21 when he scored off a backhand feed from Kaapo Kakko on the rush.

Ovechkin put Washington in front 2-1 at 5:10 when he got behind the defense and knocked in a backhand pass across the slot from Protas.

Connor McMichael increased the lead to 3-1 at 8:58 when he deflected Taylor Raddysh’s shot past Shesterkin.

Chris Kreider pulled the Rangers within 3-2 at 30 seconds of the second period. He scored on the power play when Mika Zibanejad’s shot deflected in off his skate at the right post.

Protas pushed the lead to 4-2 at 4:30 when he deflected Sandin’s pass from in front of the crease.

Filip Chytil cut it to 4-3 14 seconds later when he worked a give-and-go with Victor Mancini and deflected the return feed past Thompson at 4:44.

Nic Dowd scored into an empty net with 36 seconds remaining in the third period for the 5-3 final.

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

