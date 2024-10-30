Ovechkin scores twice, sparks Capitals to win against Rangers

Ovechkin has 857 goals and is 38 from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history.

Aliaksei Protas had a goal and two assists, and Dylan Strome and Rasmus Sandin each had two assists each for the Capitals (6-2-0). Logan Thompson made 16 saves.

Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves for the Rangers (6-2-1), who had won their first four road games of the season to tie a team record. New York forward Artemi Panarin had his season-opening eight-game point streak end.

Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 at 3:23, scoring on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Strome.

Will Cuylle tied it 1-1 at 4:21 when he scored off a backhand feed from Kaapo Kakko on the rush.

Ovechkin put Washington in front 2-1 at 5:10 when he got behind the defense and knocked in a backhand pass across the slot from Protas.

Connor McMichael increased the lead to 3-1 at 8:58 when he deflected Taylor Raddysh’s shot past Shesterkin.

Chris Kreider pulled the Rangers within 3-2 at 30 seconds of the second period. He scored on the power play when Mika Zibanejad’s shot deflected in off his skate at the right post.

Protas pushed the lead to 4-2 at 4:30 when he deflected Sandin’s pass from in front of the crease.

Filip Chytil cut it to 4-3 14 seconds later when he worked a give-and-go with Victor Mancini and deflected the return feed past Thompson at 4:44.

Nic Dowd scored into an empty net with 36 seconds remaining in the third period for the 5-3 final.

Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury.