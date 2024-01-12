Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists, Robert Thomas had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 41 saves for the Blues (21-18-1), who have won three of four.

Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves for the Rangers (26-12-2), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) for the first time this season.

Fox put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 1:51 of the first period when he picked up a rebound at the bottom of the left circle with his back to the net, spun around and beat Binnington.

Kyrou tied it 1-1 at 4:02 with a snap shot from the top of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Thomas.

Kyrou made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:30, putting the puck in at the right post off a pass from Buchnevich in the left circle.

Brandon Saad's power-play goal at 9:26 of the second period made it 3-1, a one-timer from the right circle.

Kyrou completed the hat trick to make it 4-1 at 7:01 of the third period on a breakaway.

Trocheck cut it to 4-2 at 10:58 on the power play with his fourth goal in the past three games. He beat Binnington with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a pass off the end boards from Artemi Panarin.

Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal at 19:42 for the 5-2 final.