Video Review: NYR @ OTT – 8:37 of the First Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal New York

Explanation: The original call on the ice was no goal. The Situation Room initiated a video review and deemed Carson Soucy’s shot crossed the Ottawa goal line as a result of a continuous play. According to Rule 37.3 (i), apparent goals shall be subject to video review when the “puck enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck”.