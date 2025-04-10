Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

RANGERS (36-35-7) at ISLANDERS (34-32-11)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
Zac Jones -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen-- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Gabe Perreault, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: K'Andre Miller (illness)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Tristan Lennox
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate following an 8-5 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick allowed six goals on 28 shots Wednesday. ... Sorokin will not play after being injured during the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday; there was no timeline on his return, according to Islanders coach Patrick Roy. ... Lennox was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday and will back up Hogberg.