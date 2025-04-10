Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

RANGERS (36-35-7) at ISLANDERS (34-32-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen-- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Gabe Perreault, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: K'Andre Miller (illness)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Tristan Lennox

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate following an 8-5 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick allowed six goals on 28 shots Wednesday. ... Sorokin will not play after being injured during the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday; there was no timeline on his return, according to Islanders coach Patrick Roy. ... Lennox was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday and will back up Hogberg.