Panarin scores twice, extends point streak to 15 in Rangers victory against Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Artemi Panarin scored twice to extend his season-opening point streak to 15 games for the New York Rangers, who ran their point streak to 11 by rallying to defeat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 at Prudential Center on Saturday.
Jimmy Vesey scored two goals, Vincent Trocheck had three assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the Rangers (12-2-1), who are 10-0-1 in their past 11. Shesterkin missed the previous four games with minor soreness.
Panarin, who has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) during his streak, set a Rangers record for the longest run to open a season (Rod Gilbert, 14 games, 1972-73).
"It's been pretty ridiculous," Vesey said of Panarin. "I think I was impressed with him last year, my first time playing with him. But this year he's kind of found a new gear and for the franchise to be around this long and for him to break a record like that is pretty special.
"He's just been a special player for us; a difference-maker."
New York coach Peter Laviolette said of Panarin, "He's been he's been playing so hard, and so good. That line again tonight (Panarin, Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere) was a threat when they were on the ice, but [Panarin's] been great."
Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, Dougie Hamilton had two assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves for the Devils (8-7-1). Hughes returned after missing five games with an upper-body injury.
"I think this was a game good hockey teams win," Hughes said. "That is something we are going to have to get back to doing. We've done it before. We just have to sharpen up, our top guys all the way to the bottom have to sharpen up."
The Rangers scored the final three goals of the game after falling behind early in the third period.
"I think top-to-bottom, we have a solid team and believe in ourselves," Vesey said. "Obviously, our back end and goaltending has been awesome, so I think we're in any game no matter what happens and, in the third period, we've just seemed to have more juice than the other team."
Panarin tied it 3-3 at 11:04 on a quick wrist shot after Trocheck won a face-off against Erik Haula in the right face-off circle.
"I just see the puck and it's probably 26 years playing in a hockey rink ... so I know exactly where the net is (on the shot)," Panarin said. "I just shot to that (top short) side. [Trocheck] did an unbelievable battle for me and I just rip the puck into the net."
Vesey gave New York a 4-3 lead at 17:11 with his second of the game, scoring on a rebound with the backhand.
Blake Wheeler scored into an empty net at 18:27 for the 5-3 final.
Shesterkin stopped 11 of 12 shots in the third in his first start since Nov. 2.
"Every minute that went by, he looked better and better," Laviolette said. "That's expected since he was out for a little bit. We needed him and I thought he really stepped up."
Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:37 of the first period with a sharp-angled shot from the left circle.
Hughes tied it 1-1 at 9:25 from the top of the right circle.
Vesey put New York ahead 2-1 at 14:11 when he knocked in a rebound.
Ondrej Palat then tied it 2-2 on the power play at 19:12 with his first goal of the season, scoring on a snap shot from the high slot.
Haula gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 1:17 of the third when he got to a loose puck before scoring on a backhand from the slot.
"The game was right there for us," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "We've been in these games where after 20 or 40, we haven't been able to finish. Our last game we did (a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday). I think where we capitalized last game were the opportunities to put the game away. We didn't do it tonight."
NOTES: The Rangers have outscored the opposition 18-9 in the third period this season. ... New York became the third team this season with at least four third-period comeback wins, joining the Anaheim Ducks (six) and Toronto Maple Leafs (four). … The Rangers have their first point streak of at least 11 games since a 13-game run (11-0-2) from Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2015. … Devils forward Tomas Nosek (upper body) exited the game after a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in front of the New York net at 13:43 of the first, leaving the Devils with 10 forwards (New Jersey dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen). Ruff had no update on Nosek. ... Jack Hughes had 14 shot attempts, eight on goal, in 22:40 of ice time. ... Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl had a game-high eight hits. … It was the first game between the teams since New Jersey’s seven-game victory in the Eastern Conference First Round last season.