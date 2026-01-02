Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
RANGERS (19-18-5) at PANTHERS (21-15-3)

2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park

8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault

Jonny Brodzinski -- Justin Dowling -- Taylor Raddysh

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Anton Blidh, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: J.T. Miller (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Carter Verhaeghe

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donavan Sebrango, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report: Berard, Dowling and Blidh, a forward, were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Sheary, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve because of the lower-body injury he sustained in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Laba, a center, is out week to week with the upper-body injury that he also sustained against Washington on Wednesday. ... Miller, the Rangers' captain, skated on Thursday in a red noncontact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since sustaining his upper-body injury in a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 20. He will not play on Friday. ... Tkachuk, the Panthers forward, skated in a yellow noncontact jersey on Thursday for the third time this week. He is getting closer to playing but will not play on Friday.

