Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

RANGERS (19-18-5) at PANTHERS (21-15-3)
2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park
8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafreniere -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault
Jonny Brodzinski -- Justin Dowling -- Taylor Raddysh
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Anton Blidh, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: J.T. Miller (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Carter Verhaeghe
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donavan Sebrango, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report: Berard, Dowling and Blidh, a forward, were recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Sheary, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve because of the lower-body injury he sustained in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Laba, a center, is out week to week with the upper-body injury that he also sustained against Washington on Wednesday. ... Miller, the Rangers' captain, skated on Thursday in a red noncontact jersey. It was his first time skating with the team since sustaining his upper-body injury in a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 20. He will not play on Friday. ... Tkachuk, the Panthers forward, skated in a yellow noncontact jersey on Thursday for the third time this week. He is getting closer to playing but will not play on Friday.