Reinhart scores twice to help Panthers edge Rangers

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for the Panthers (21-12-2), who have won three in a row. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves.

Barkov, who tied Jonathan Huberdeau for the most assists in Panthers history (415), briefly left the game in the third period after taking a shoulder to the head from Alexis Lafrenière.

“It was 3-3 and they had all the momentum because we are without our captain and don’t know if he’s coming back,” Tkachuk said of Barkov. “We end up getting what ends up being the game-winner soon after that and it was huge. They’re a big powerhouse team, lead the Eastern Conference and with as much firepower as they have, I thought we did a pretty good job for most of the night. Once we made it 4-3, I thought we played really well.”