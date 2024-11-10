Quick makes 37 saves, Rangers shut out Red Wings

Quick’s shutout was the 61st of his NHL career and gave him at least one shutout in 17 straight seasons, the sixth-longest streak in League history.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers (9-3-1), who defeated the Red Wings for the third time this season.

Ville Husso, making his first start since Oct. 10, made 20 saves for Detroit (6-7-1), which lost 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Chris Kreider gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 13:13 of the first period, scoring seven seconds into the game’s first power-play opportunity when he tipped Fox’s shot under Husso.

Patrick Kane and Dylan Larkin each hit the post in the second period, but the Rangers broke the game open with two goals in 48 seconds.

Jimmy Vesey made it 2-0 at 16:52 with a one-timer in front off Sam Carrick’s pass from below the goal line, then Panarin increased the margin to 3-0 at 17:40, beating Husso with a snap shot from below the right circle.

Reilly Smith scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 16:17 of the third period.