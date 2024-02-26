Merzlikins stops 38, Blue Jackets end Rangers’ 10-game winning streak

New York finished one win shy of setting a franchise record after tying its longest mark of 10 consecutive victories with a 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Rangers also won 10 straight from Dec. 19, 1939, to Jan. 13, 1940, and Jan. 19 to Feb. 10, 1973.

Dmitri Voronkov, Kirill Marchenko and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (19-28-10), who had lost four of their past six (2-4-0). Johnny Gaudreau had two assists.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Edstrom scored and Jonathan Quick made 37 saves for the Rangers (39-17-3), whose last loss came on Jan. 26 against the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-2.

Voronkov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:35 on the power play. It was the rookie forward’s fourth goal in his past six games.

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 14:22 with a tight-angle shot from the right over the left shoulder of Merzlikins for his NHL career-best 33rd goal of the season.

Marchenko gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead 18 seconds into the second period, tucking the puck inside the left post.

Edstrom tied it 2-2 at 11:11 when his pass went off the skate of Columbus defenseman Jake Bean.

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets back ahead 3-2 at 11:57, scoring on the rush on Gaudreau’s cross-ice pass before Ivan Provorov extened it to 4-2 at 18:35.