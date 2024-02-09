Rangers at Blackhawks

RANGERS (32-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-35-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG, TVAS-D
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle – Tyler Johnson
Boris Katchouk -- Rem Pitlick -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier
Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick started the previous three games; Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that was part of the team’s plans and Shesterkin had good practice sessions recently with goaltending coach Benoit Allaire … Mrazek will make his fourth straight start. ... Tinordi will be a game-time decision; Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he is “a little sore” in the lower body. If Tinordi cannot play, Crevier, a defenseman, would enter the lineup.