Rangers at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (32-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-35-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG, TVAS-D

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle – Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk -- Rem Pitlick -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick started the previous three games; Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that was part of the team’s plans and Shesterkin had good practice sessions recently with goaltending coach Benoit Allaire … Mrazek will make his fourth straight start. ... Tinordi will be a game-time decision; Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he is “a little sore” in the lower body. If Tinordi cannot play, Crevier, a defenseman, would enter the lineup.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Shesterkin back in goal for Rangers at Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Flames place Vladar on injured reserve, recall Wolf

Super Bowl LVIII MVP voted on by NHL All-Stars

Avalanche-Panthers, Canucks-Capitals highlight weekend schedule

Matthews looking to become 1st in NHL with 70-goal season in more than 30 years

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Golden Knights score 3 in 1st period, hold off Coyotes

Islanders score 6 in win against Lightning

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Projected U.S. roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Unmasked: New trend sees goalies getting on-the-job training in NHL

Marchand playing at elite level approaching 1,000 games for Bruins

Necas scores hat trick in Hurricanes win against Avalanche

Konecny, Flyers hand Jets 5th straight loss

Markstrom stops 37, Flames top Devils to spoil Jack Hughes’ return

Lomberg breaks tie late in 3rd, Panthers hand Capitals 6th straight loss

Bruins end Canucks point streak at 12 with shutout