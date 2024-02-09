Rangers at Blackhawks

RANGERS (32-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-35-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG, TVAS-D

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jake Leschyshyn, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle – Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk -- Rem Pitlick -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Reese Johnson, Louis Crevier

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (wrist), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Shesterkin will start after Quick started the previous three games; Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that was part of the team’s plans and Shesterkin had good practice sessions recently with goaltending coach Benoit Allaire … Mrazek will make his fourth straight start. ... Tinordi will be a game-time decision; Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he is “a little sore” in the lower body. If Tinordi cannot play, Crevier, a defenseman, would enter the lineup.