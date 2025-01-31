Rangers at Bruins projected lineups
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Vinni Lettieri
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
Brodzinski is expected to replace Kaliyev, a forward, on the third line. ... Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. ... Kastelic has been practicing but the forward remains on injured reserve; he said he feels good and is ready to play but is waiting for the team to decide when he can return.