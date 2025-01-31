Rangers at Bruins projected lineups

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Vinni Lettieri

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

Brodzinski is expected to replace Kaliyev, a forward, on the third line. ... Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. ... Kastelic has been practicing but the forward remains on injured reserve; he said he feels good and is ready to play but is waiting for the team to decide when he can return.