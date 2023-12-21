Situation Room Initiated Challenge: NYI @ WSH – 1:41 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Washington

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Tom Wilson’s stick was at or below the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 3:57 of overtime (1:13 elapsed time) prior to Dylan Strome’s goal at 3:19 (1:41 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.