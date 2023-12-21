Situation Room Initiated Challenge: NYI @ WSH – 1:41 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Washington

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Tom Wilson’s stick was at or below the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 3:57 of overtime (1:13 elapsed time) prior to Dylan Strome’s goal at 3:19 (1:41 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

Latest News

Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings
NHL Winter Classic, Seattle's struggles on 'NHL AT The Rink' podcast

Winter Classic, Kraken’s struggles discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
NHL fan mailbag for December 20

Mailbag: Trotz plan working for Predators; coaches on hot seat
Super 16 NHL Power Rankings December 21

Super 16: Rangers reclaim top spot; Flyers make big surge in rankings
Dylan Strome thriving as goal-scorer for Washington Capitals

Strome thriving as clutch scorer for surprising Capitals
Detroit Red Wings Winnipeg Jets game recap December 20

Vilardi scores in 4th straight, Jets defeat Red Wings
Celebrini Buium among NHL draft eligible players to watch at World Juniors

Celebrini, Buium among top 2024 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors
Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Edmonton, Coffey says

Bouchard has ‘got it all’ for Oilers, Coffey says
AHL notebook top moments of 2023

AHL notebook: Hershey championship highlighted memorable year 
Tristan Luneau to lean on NHL experience with Canada at World Juniors

Luneau to lean on NHL experience with Canada at 2024 World Junior Championship
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
New York Islanders Washington Capitals game recap December 20

Strome scores in OT, Capitals defeat Islanders
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink

T-Mobile Park allows for smooth construction of Winter Classic rink
Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Excitement builds in Episode 2 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’
Jaromir Jagr begins 36th professional hockey season

Jagr starts 36th season, has assist in Kladno loss 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Ovechkin confident goals will come despite drought

Ovechkin frustrated, but confident goals will come despite 13-game drought