Islanders at Utah projected lineups

Status report

With Sorokin, a goalie, out ill, Hogberg will start and be backed up by Skarek, who was recalled on an emergency basis from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Romanov is a game-time decision for an undisclosed reason, according to Islanders coach Patrick Roy. ... Utah did not hold a morning skate Saturday morning and will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Ingram makes his first start since Nov. 18 after being recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Thursday.