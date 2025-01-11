Islanders at Utah projected lineups

ISLANDERS (16-18-7) at UTAH (18-16-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Pierre Engvall
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Mike Reilly (chest), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Simon Holmstrom (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Ilya Sorokin (illness)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Liam O’Brien
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
With Sorokin, a goalie, out ill, Hogberg will start and be backed up by Skarek, who was recalled on an emergency basis from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Romanov is a game-time decision for an undisclosed reason, according to Islanders coach Patrick Roy. ... Utah did not hold a morning skate Saturday morning and will dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Ingram makes his first start since Nov. 18 after being recalled from Tucson of the AHL on Thursday.