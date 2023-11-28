Islanders at Devils

ISLANDERS (8-6-6) at DEVILS (9-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Hudson Fasching
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Julien Gauthier
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Simon Holmstrom (illness), Cal Clutterbuck (illness)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: None
Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Forwards Holmstrom and Clutterbuck did not practice Monday and each is questionable. ... Martin returned to practice Monday and could be back in the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Aho, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 24. ... Reilly could make his Islanders debut after being claimed off waivers Saturday. ... The Devils held a limited optional skate Tuesday. ... Lazar returned to practice Monday and is expected to return after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Haula did not practice Monday and isn't expected to play. ... New Jersey reassigned forward Max Willman to Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Meier has been skating on his own but the forward is expected to miss his sixth straight game.