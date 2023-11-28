Islanders at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (8-6-6) at DEVILS (9-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Hudson Fasching

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Julien Gauthier

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov 

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Simon Holmstrom (illness), Cal Clutterbuck (illness)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: None

Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Forwards Holmstrom and Clutterbuck did not practice Monday and each is questionable. ... Martin returned to practice Monday and could be back in the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Aho, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 24. ... Reilly could make his Islanders debut after being claimed off waivers Saturday. ... The Devils held a limited optional skate Tuesday. ... Lazar returned to practice Monday and is expected to return after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Haula did not practice Monday and isn't expected to play. ... New Jersey reassigned forward Max Willman to Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Meier has been skating on his own but the forward is expected to miss his sixth straight game.

Latest News

Senators Zack MacEwen fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

MacEwen fined maximum for actions in Senators game
NHL betting odds for November 28, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 28
McDavid Edmonton looking forward to measuring game against Vegas 

McDavid, Oilers primed for 'measuring game' against Golden Knights
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 28

NHL On Tap: Predators host Penguins looking for 6th consecutive win
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, replaced by Hynes
Washington Capitals San Jose Sharks game recap November 27

Kunin breaks tie in 3rd period, Sharks defeat Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights Calgary Flames game recap November 27

Weegar scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Flames rally past Golden Knights
Tampa Bay Lightning Colorado Avalanche game recap November 27

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning
Florida Panthers Ottawa Senators game recap November 27

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers shut out Senators
Panthers general manager Bill Zito interview on start to season

Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com
Trophy Tracker Jack Adams Award early favorites

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet early leader for Adams as top coach
Flyers Sanheim mental approach biggest key to improvement

Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss
Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers game recap November 27

Tuch scores twice, Sabres cruise past streaking Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Shanahan, Mayer recall 1st All-Star Game player draft

Shanahan, Mayer help bring back player draft at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
player draft returning to NHL All Star Weekend

New NHL All-Star Thursday to feature player draft, PWHL 3-on-3
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event