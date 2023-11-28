Islanders at Devils

ISLANDERS (8-6-6) at DEVILS (9-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Hudson Fasching

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Julien Gauthier

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Simon Holmstrom (illness), Cal Clutterbuck (illness)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: None

Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Forwards Holmstrom and Clutterbuck did not practice Monday and each is questionable. ... Martin returned to practice Monday and could be back in the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. ... Aho, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 24. ... Reilly could make his Islanders debut after being claimed off waivers Saturday. ... The Devils held a limited optional skate Tuesday. ... Lazar returned to practice Monday and is expected to return after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Haula did not practice Monday and isn't expected to play. ... New Jersey reassigned forward Max Willman to Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Meier has been skating on his own but the forward is expected to miss his sixth straight game.