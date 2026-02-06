Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ NJD – 1:21 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: New Jersey

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Penalty New Jersey

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck shot by Johnathan Kovacevic deflected off of Emil Heineman’s stick before going out of play in the defending zone at 18:39 (1:21 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (d) which states, in part, that a team may request a Coach’s Challenge “When a minor penalty for delaying the game has been assessed under Rule 63.2 (iii) for shooting or batting the puck out of play from the defending zone. This will only apply to delay of game penalties when the shot/batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, etc., and not a judgment call.”

Therefore, the delay of game penalty assessed to New Jersey was rescinded.

