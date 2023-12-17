Anderson scores twice, Canadiens hold off Islanders

Anderson scored two of four goals in the second period for Montreal (13-13-4), which won for the second time in its past 10 home games (2-6-2). Sam Montembeault made 30 saves.

“We knew coming in that we needed a big night out of ourselves,” Anderson said. “Obviously them coming off a back-to-back, we needed to take advantage and to have a great start like we did. I thought our first 10 minutes were really good, and then I think we just generated from there and kept rolling. Obviously, it was nice to see a few go in tonight.”

Brock Nelson scored twice, and Noah Dobson had three assists in the third for New York (14-8-8), which had an eight-game point streak end (6-0-2). Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves.

It was the Islanders’ second regulation loss in 16 games (9-2-5).

“It was a little too big of a hole to climb out of, obviously, but we wanted to just go out there and try to get a couple within the first 10 minutes (in the third period),” Nelson said. “We did that to give ourselves a chance and we get one to get within one, so at that point you’re feeling pretty good about our chances and just trying to stay aggressive and stay on it. We just couldn’t find that one late.”

Joel Armia gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of the second period with a wrist shot past Varlamov’s glove from the hash marks on the left side of the slot.

Anderson made it 2-0 at 10:35. He spun around in the slot and scored on a screened shot after Justin Barron’s shot from the point hit him and fell at his feet.

Anderson scored again at 19:06 when he drove to the net after taking a pass from Sean Monahan and scored with a backhand between Varlamov’s legs to give Montreal a 3-0 lead.