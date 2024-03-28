Islanders at Panthers

ISLANDERS (30-26-15) at PANTHERS (46-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Dmitry Kulikov -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Ryan Lomberg
Injured: None
Status report
Varlamov and Sorokin will alternate starts for the fourth straight game. ... Martin is back in the lineup after being scratched for a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Ekblad returns after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Stolarz will make his second start in three games. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he is trying Stenlund at right wing on the fourth line. … Florida loaned defenseman Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.