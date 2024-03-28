Islanders at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (30-26-15) at PANTHERS (46-21-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Hudson Fasching

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Simon Holmstrom

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Dmitry Kulikov -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: None

Status report

Varlamov and Sorokin will alternate starts for the fourth straight game. ... Martin is back in the lineup after being scratched for a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Ekblad returns after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. … Stolarz will make his second start in three games. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he is trying Stenlund at right wing on the fourth line. … Florida loaned defenseman Uvis Balinskis to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

