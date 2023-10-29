Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

It was the first shutout this season for Varlamov, who was making his second start. He has 39 shutouts in the NHL, including four in 18 career games against Columbus.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (4-2-1), who have won two straight after losing their previous three.

Spencer Martin made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have lost three straight and had their four-game point streak end (2-0-2).

Palmieri gave New York a 1-0 lead at 15:45 of the first period. He scored from the bottom of the left circle on the rebound of Pierre Engvall's shot.

Matt Martin made it 2-0 at 16:39 of the third period, scoring on another rebound in front after Spencer Martin turned it over. It was his first goal this season.