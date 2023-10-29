Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

Latest News

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to play in Heritage Classic

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to return for Oilers for Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout
Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs

Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings
Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid
Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history
Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

O'Ree commemorative stamp unveiled by Canada Post
Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Clifton suspended 2 games for actions in Sabres game
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

Palmieri, Martin score for New York; Columbus has 4-game point streak end

Recap: Islanders at Blue Jackets 10.28.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves for the New York Islanders in a 2-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

It was the first shutout this season for Varlamov, who was making his second start. He has 39 shutouts in the NHL, including four in 18 career games against Columbus.

Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (4-2-1), who have won two straight after losing their previous three.

Spencer Martin made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have lost three straight and had their four-game point streak end (2-0-2).

Palmieri gave New York a 1-0 lead at 15:45 of the first period. He scored from the bottom of the left circle on the rebound of Pierre Engvall's shot.

Matt Martin made it 2-0 at 16:39 of the third period, scoring on another rebound in front after Spencer Martin turned it over. It was his first goal this season.