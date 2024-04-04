Islanders at Blue Jackets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (33-27-15) at BLUE JACKETS (25-38-12)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Carson Meyer

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski  -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov  -- Erik Gudbranson

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Trey Fix-Wolansky

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf  laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Status report

Bortuzzo replaces Aho, a defenseman. … Sorokin makes his second straight start after Varlamov started the previous three games. ... Jiricek was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first game since Jan. 9. ... Fix-Wolansky, a forward, is an emergency recall from Cleveland. ... Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said several players are ill and the lineup is not set; Danforth was one of those Wednesday and did not practice, but he took part in the Columbus morning skate Thursday. ... Jenner, a center, will miss his third straight game. ... Tarasov will make his second consecutive start and Merzlikins, a goalie, will miss his second in a row.

