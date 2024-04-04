Islanders at Blue Jackets

ISLANDERS (33-27-15) at BLUE JACKETS (25-38-12)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Carson Meyer
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Trey Fix-Wolansky
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
Bortuzzo replaces Aho, a defenseman. … Sorokin makes his second straight start after Varlamov started the previous three games. ... Jiricek was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first game since Jan. 9. ... Fix-Wolansky, a forward, is an emergency recall from Cleveland. ... Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said several players are ill and the lineup is not set; Danforth was one of those Wednesday and did not practice, but he took part in the Columbus morning skate Thursday. ... Jenner, a center, will miss his third straight game. ... Tarasov will make his second consecutive start and Merzlikins, a goalie, will miss his second in a row.