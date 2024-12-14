Islanders at Blackhawks projected lineups

Islanders projected lineup

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat

Matt Martiin -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Kyle MacLean -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Isaiah George

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Teuvo Teravainen

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Kevin Korchinski

Louis Crevier -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)

Status report

This is the second game in four days between the teams. The Islanders won 5-4 at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Barzal (lower-body injury) and Duclair practiced for the Islanders on Saturday. Duclair will not play, but Islanders coach Patrick Roy said he is close. Barzal will be a game-time decision … Horvat is day to day with a lower-body injury, but he may play … Soderblom will start after Commesso made 20 saves in a 4-1 defeat at New Jersey on Saturday. It was Commesso’s first NHL start.