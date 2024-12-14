Islanders at Blackhawks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (12-12-7) at BLACKHAWKS (9-19-2)
3 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat
Matt Martiin -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Kyle MacLean -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Isaiah George
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Teuvo Teravainen
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Kevin Korchinski
Louis Crevier -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back)
This is the second game in four days between the teams. The Islanders won 5-4 at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Barzal (lower-body injury) and Duclair practiced for the Islanders on Saturday. Duclair will not play, but Islanders coach Patrick Roy said he is close. Barzal will be a game-time decision … Horvat is day to day with a lower-body injury, but he may play … Soderblom will start after Commesso made 20 saves in a 4-1 defeat at New Jersey on Saturday. It was Commesso’s first NHL start.