Islanders at Sabres projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Anthony Duclair (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Dylan Cozens
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)
Status report
Barzal, a center, returned to Long Island to see team doctors regarding his injury. … Romanov likely will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Wahlstrom will play after being scratched the past three games. … Cozens will shift from center to wing. ... Benson participated in the Sabres optional morning skate Friday, his first time skating with his teammates since Oct. 21. Coach Lindy Ruff said the forward, who will miss his fourth consecutive game, is “for sure” an option to return next week.