Islanders at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (3-5-2) at SABRES (4-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Anthony Duclair (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Dylan Cozens

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Status report

Barzal, a center, returned to Long Island to see team doctors regarding his injury. … Romanov likely will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Wahlstrom will play after being scratched the past three games. … Cozens will shift from center to wing. ... Benson participated in the Sabres optional morning skate Friday, his first time skating with his teammates since Oct. 21. Coach Lindy Ruff said the forward, who will miss his fourth consecutive game, is “for sure” an option to return next week.

