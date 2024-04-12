Matthews scores Nos. 67, 68 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Bratt cut across the right face-off circle and beat Ilya Samsonov with a wrist shot.

Timo Meier had two goals and an assist, and Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Devils (38-37-5), who have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

Matthews extended his goal streak to seven games, John Tavares scored twice and Max Domi had two assists for the Maple Leafs (46-24-9), who are 6-2-0 in their past eight games. Samsonov made 14 saves.

Tavares put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 just 18 seconds into the first period when he took a pass from Mitch Marner in the slot, cut around Luke Hughes in the left circle and beat Allen with a wrist shot as he fell to his knees.

Erik Haula tied it 1-1 21 seconds later when he shot past Samsonov’s left pad from the slot after a loose puck came to him off a giveaway from TJ Brodie.

Matthews put Toronto up 2-1 at 6:08, taking a centering pass from Domi and shooting past Allen from the right circle.

Nolan Foote tied it 2-2 at 7:57 with his first goal of the season. He intercepted a lead pass at the right face-off dot from Mark Giordano and deked to the backhand around Samsonov’s outstretched left pad.

Meier made it 3-2 at 12:37 when he one-timed a pass from Bratt at the right face-off dot on the power play.

Matthews tied it 3-3 at 7:59 of the second period when he redirected a centering pass from Domi at the top of the crease. He has nine goals in the past seven games and 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) during a 13-game point streak.

David Kampf put the Maple Leafs ahead 4-3 at 9:16 when he took a pass from Connor Dewar at the left post and slid a shot through Allen’s pads.

Meier tied it 4-4 at 19:48. He one-timed a shot from the high slot after a face-off win by Nico Hischier.

Bratt gave the Devils a 5-4 lead at 11:03 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Hughes from the top of the right circle on the power play.

Tavares tied it 5-5 at 15:13. Morgan Rielly carried the puck into the offensive zone and passed from the goal line to Tavares at the top of the crease, who shot over Allen’s glove.