Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

DEVILS (4-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Stefan Noesen (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Nicholas Robertson -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Noesen did not travel with the Devils and will miss his sixth straight game to start the season. ... Cowan, a rookie forward, will be a healthy scratch after playing four straight games; Jarnkrok, who was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, will replace him. ... Domi, who had been centering the Maple Leafs’ third line, will move up to right wing on the first line.