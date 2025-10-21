Devils at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (4-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Stefan Noesen (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Nicholas Robertson -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Noesen did not travel with the Devils and will miss his sixth straight game to start the season. ... Cowan, a rookie forward, will be a healthy scratch after playing four straight games; Jarnkrok, who was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, will replace him. ... Domi, who had been centering the Maple Leafs’ third line, will move up to right wing on the first line.

