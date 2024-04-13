Flyers shut out Devils to stay alive in East wild-card race

Ersson makes 20 saves, Konecny scores short-handed for Philadelphia

Recap: Devils @ Flyers 4.13.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Samuel Ersson made 20 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers kept their hopes for the Stanley Cup Playoffs alive with a 1-0 win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia (38-32-11), which needed a win to stay in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Flyers are tied with the Washington Capitals for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference having played one more game.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 20 saves for New Jersey (38-38-5).

Konecny made it 1-0 at 10:50 of the second period with his NHL-best sixth short-handed goal. Defenseman Nick Seeler stretched to poke the puck to Scott Laughton in the neutral zone, and his backhanded pass sent Konecny in alone for a wrist shot from the slot.

