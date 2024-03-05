Devils ‘not shopping’ Toffoli heading into Trade Deadline, GM says

The New Jersey Devils would prefer not to trade Tyler Toffoli and continue to search for goaltending help before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday hoping to make a late run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Tuesday.

The Devils (30-27-4) head into their game against the Florida Panthers at Prudential Center on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG) trailing the Philadelphia Flyers by eight points for third in the Metropolitan Division and the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are tied for two wild cards into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

But after firing coach Lindy Ruff and replacing him with associate coach Travis Green on Monday, Fitzgerald believes New Jersey still has a chance to climb back into the race. Trading Toffoli, who leads the Devils with 26 goals in 60 games this season, wouldn’t help that cause.

“It’s a dilemma because of where we believe we’re at, (where) we want to go (and) messaging as well to the rest of team,” Fitzgerald said. “If you trade your leading (goal)-scorer, you’re throwing in the towel. You can get on a run. No one knows what type of run you can get on.”

Toffoli, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on June 27, 2023, is in the final season of a four-year, $17 million contract ($4.25 million average annual value) he signed with the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 13, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Fitzgerald hasn’t given up on re-signing the 31-year-old after discussing his future with him when New Jersey was in Los Angeles to play the Kings on Sunday, but he acknowledged other teams have expressed interest.