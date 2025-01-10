Carrick OT goal lifts Rangers past Devils

Scores winner at 2:48 for New York, which is 3-1-1 in past 5 games; New Jersey has lost 5 of 6

NJD at NYR | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Sam Carrick scored 2:48 into overtime and the New York Rangers came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Jacob Markstrom robbed Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad of potential overtime winners, but Carrick cashed in on a 2-on-1 with Reilly Smith, hammering a one-timer past the Devils goalie.

Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, Panarin scored and Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves in his first game back from a four-game stint on injured reserve. The Rangers (19-20-2) have points in four of their past five games (3-1-1).

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, Jesper Bratt scored and Markstrom made 30 saves for the Devils (25-15-4). They have lost five of six games.

Fox gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:05 of the first period. It came five seconds into the power play.

Vincent Trocheck won the face-off back to Fox, whose shot from inside the blue line deflected off Johnathan Kovacevic's stick, breaking it, and sailed past Markstrom on the blocker side.

Hughes made it 1-1 at 4:03 of the second period. Shesterkin's attempt to rim the puck up the boards and out failed when Ondrej Palat intercepted it at the right-wing half wall. He moved it to Brett Pesce at the point for a shot that Hughes deflected in from in front of the net.

Bratt gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 8:28, scoring off the rush with a shortside shot from the left face-off circle.

The play started in the neutral zone, where Dougie Hamilton knocked the puck away from Will Cuylle with a big open-ice hit. Hughes got it at the Devils' blue line and moved it up and across to Bratt, who had speed entering the zone.

Panarin made it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 17:13 of the second, scoring from low in the left circle off a rebound of Zibanejad's shot from high between the circles.

Shesterkin stopped Dawson Mercer on a shorthanded breakaway at 10:49 of the third period to keep it 2-2.

