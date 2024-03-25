Kahkonen makes 36 saves, Devils shut out Islanders

It was Kahkonen’s first win with the Devils in his third game since being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8. It was also the first shutout for New Jersey this season.

“I felt good all night,” Kahkonen said. “It’s important for the goalie to stay calm [when there are so many penalties]. It gives the guys confidence when you see somebody that’s confident in there but still sharp. That’s what I’m trying to be every night. It paid off tonight. That was a good team effort.”

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (35-33-4), who have won three of their past four games after losing 5-2 at home to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

“As a player, there’s nothing worse than when you play bad, and you have to wait a few days,” Devils coach Travis Green said. “The best thing about it was getting to play again today. We had a real good meeting before the game and our team really responded.”