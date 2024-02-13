Devils at Predators

DEVILS (26-21-4) at PREDATORS (27-23-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Akira Schmid
Nico Daws
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Vitek Vanecek (lower body; illness)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Denis Gurianov
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Egor Afanasyev -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista
Roman Josi -- Tyson Barrie
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron, Kiefer Sherwood
Injured: None
Status report
Schmid could start after Daws made 27 saves in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. … Afanasyev and Jankowski each was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday; forward Philip Tomasino was reassigned to the AHL. ... Saros is expected to start for the 10th time in 11 games.