Devils at Predators

DEVILS (26-21-4) at PREDATORS (27-23-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Nico Daws

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Vitek Vanecek (lower body; illness)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Denis Gurianov

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Egor Afanasyev -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista

Roman Josi -- Tyson Barrie

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron, Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: None

Status report

Schmid could start after Daws made 27 saves in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. … Afanasyev and Jankowski each was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday; forward Philip Tomasino was reassigned to the AHL. ... Saros is expected to start for the 10th time in 11 games.