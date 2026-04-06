Devils end Canadiens' 8-game winning streak with shutout

Markstrom makes 18 saves for New Jersey; Montreal drops to 3rd in Atlantic

Devils at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for his 25th NHL shutout, and the New Jersey Devils ended the Montreal Canadiens eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory at Bell Centre on Sunday.

The shutout is Markstrom's first since April 5, 2025. Timo Meier, Cody Glass and Connor Brown each scored, and Jack Hughes tallied two assists for New Jersey (40-34-3), which lost 4-3 to Montreal in the shootout in the first of back-to-back games Saturday.

Jacob Fowler made 17 saves for the Canadiens (45-22-10), who clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a second straight season prior to the game when the Detroit Red Wings lost 5-4 to the Minnesota Wild.

Montreal, which had not lost since a 3-1 defeat at Detroit on March 19, ended its longest winning streak since a run of nine straight wins from Oct. 7-24, 2015.

Meier put the Devils up 1-0 at 10:47 of the first period. Hughes' shot from the left dot trickled through Fowler's pads, and Meier poked the rebound over the goal line.

Glass pushed the Devils lead to 2-0 at 18:12 of the second period. Glass gathered the puck in the neutral zone, split the defense, and snapped a shot from the right circle through Fowler's five-hole.

Hughes got his second assist when Brown shot into an empty net with 3:25 remaining for the 3-0 final. The New Jersey center has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a three-game point streak, and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past five games.

Latest News

Canadiens clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth for 2nd straight season

Cuylle gets 1st NHL hat trick, Rangers ease past Capitals

Tkachuk scores twice, Senators defeat Hurricanes

Martone wins it in OT with 1st goal, Flyers defeat Bruins to move into playoff spot

Roy fired as Islanders coach, replaced by DeBoer

NHL Status Report: Hyman could miss 2 weeks for Oilers with injury

Crosby has goal, 2 assists, Penguins defeat Panthers

Kaprizov completes hat trick late, Wild recover to defeat Red Wings

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche can clinch Western Conference

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Sabres finally reward fans with long-awaited playoff berth

Suzuki's quest for 100 points with Canadiens watched from afar by Naslund

Panthers miss Stanley Cup Playoffs after back-to-back championships

Malkin reaches ‘amazing number,’ passes 1,400 career points with Penguins

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks hang on, hand Kraken 4th loss in row