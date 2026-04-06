Devils end Canadiens' 8-game winning streak with shutout

MONTREAL -- Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for his 25th NHL shutout, and the New Jersey Devils ended the Montreal Canadiens eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory at Bell Centre on Sunday.

The shutout is Markstrom's first since April 5, 2025. Timo Meier, Cody Glass and Connor Brown each scored, and Jack Hughes tallied two assists for New Jersey (40-34-3), which lost 4-3 to Montreal in the shootout in the first of back-to-back games Saturday.

Jacob Fowler made 17 saves for the Canadiens (45-22-10), who clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a second straight season prior to the game when the Detroit Red Wings lost 5-4 to the Minnesota Wild.

Montreal, which had not lost since a 3-1 defeat at Detroit on March 19, ended its longest winning streak since a run of nine straight wins from Oct. 7-24, 2015.

Meier put the Devils up 1-0 at 10:47 of the first period. Hughes' shot from the left dot trickled through Fowler's pads, and Meier poked the rebound over the goal line.

Glass pushed the Devils lead to 2-0 at 18:12 of the second period. Glass gathered the puck in the neutral zone, split the defense, and snapped a shot from the right circle through Fowler's five-hole.

Hughes got his second assist when Brown shot into an empty net with 3:25 remaining for the 3-0 final. The New Jersey center has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a three-game point streak, and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past five games.