Vladar makes 22 saves, Flames shut out Devils

CALGARY -- Dan Vladar made 22 saves for the Calgary Flames in a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.
The shutout was Vladar's third in the NHL and his first since Nov. 21, 2021.
"First of all, it's a huge win for us after a couple losses in a row. I want to point that out," Vladar said. "This is a nice day for me, especially against [Jacob Markstrom]. The most important thing is two points after a stretch we couldn't grab a win."
Blake Coleman had two goals, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames (6-4-1), who ended a four-game losing streak during which they were outscored 19-6.
"I felt that we deserved to win," Coleman said. "Our effort was much better all around tonight. I thought we checked tight, didn't give up a whole lot, and when we did 'Vladdy' was great. That's the way we've got to play. We know that and we know we got away from it for a couple of games. It's a tough brand of hockey, but when we're on, that's what we look like."
Markstrom made 29 saves for the Devils (7-5-2), who had won two in a row. He was playing his first game against the Flames since being traded to New Jersey on June 19.
"It's a special place for sure and the fans here are great," Markstrom said. "Tough one for us. It was back and forth until five minutes left in the game, and 'Colesy' got a 'Colesy' goal, nice tip, and then they scored to make it 2-0. We've got to recharge the battery here and come back ready in a few days."
Coleman gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 14:26 of the third period, redirecting Kevin Bahl's shot from the left point five-hole on Markstrom.
Huberdeau scored 28 seconds later to make it 2-0, tapping in a return pass from Anthony Mantha on a 2-on-1.
"You've just got to believe our guys are going to score," Vladar said. "I never had a doubt the whole game. I knew we were going to bury at least one. I was just focusing on the next one. They did an awesome job in front of me today. I didn't have to make any second saves"
Coleman scored into an empty net from just above his own goal line with 3:15 remaining for the 3-0 final. The goal came shortly after Vladar made a left pad save on Jesper Bratt with Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker.
"I don't know if we ever really found our legs," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It was clear from the first period we didn't have our legs, we didn't have our hands here today. It was one of those games where we were going to have to play really good defensively to hang around, which I thought we did. I don't think we gave up very much at all until the very end.
"You've just got to hope you can find your game, get a little bit of pace to it, get one to go in and take control of the game. We weren't able to do that. We cracked at the end, and they had an opportunity to score two. That's the game."
NOTES: Bahl was acquired by Calgary along with a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in the Markstrom trade. ... Devils captain Nico Hischier had his four-game goal streak end (five goals). ... Bratt had his six-game point streak end (one goal, six assists). ... Devils forward Nathan Bastian sustained a jaw injury following a fight with Ryan Lomberg at 15:15 of the first period. There was no update postgame.