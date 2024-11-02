Vladar makes 22 saves, Flames shut out Devils

The shutout was Vladar's third in the NHL and his first since Nov. 21, 2021.

"First of all, it's a huge win for us after a couple losses in a row. I want to point that out," Vladar said. "This is a nice day for me, especially against [Jacob Markstrom]. The most important thing is two points after a stretch we couldn't grab a win."

Blake Coleman had two goals, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames (6-4-1), who ended a four-game losing streak during which they were outscored 19-6.

"I felt that we deserved to win," Coleman said. "Our effort was much better all around tonight. I thought we checked tight, didn't give up a whole lot, and when we did 'Vladdy' was great. That's the way we've got to play. We know that and we know we got away from it for a couple of games. It's a tough brand of hockey, but when we're on, that's what we look like."